Orange County, TX

Community Briefs 8.7.21

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSend community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on October 5, 7, 12, 14, and 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the Raymond Gould Community Center at 385 Claiborne St, Vidor, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

Government
