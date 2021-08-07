Local agencies step up amid eviction ban uncertainty
With uncertainty hanging over a federal ban on evictions, local agencies are stepping up to provide assistance to Johnson County residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put an eviction moratorium in place 11 months ago, and has extended it several times since then. In June, however, The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision it could not be extended beyond July 31, and any additional extensions would require congressional authorization.www.dailyjournal.net
