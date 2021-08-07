Cancel
Johnson County, IN

Local agencies step up amid eviction ban uncertainty

By Noah Crenshaw
dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith uncertainty hanging over a federal ban on evictions, local agencies are stepping up to provide assistance to Johnson County residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put an eviction moratorium in place 11 months ago, and has extended it several times since then. In June, however, The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision it could not be extended beyond July 31, and any additional extensions would require congressional authorization.

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

