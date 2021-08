Wednesday was dominated by trades but hey, we had some games, too! What is happening with Joey Votto? The guy has turned back the clocks and is on an absolute heater. He now has back-to-back multi-homer games with seven total home runs over his last five contests. While he's sacrificed some of the batting average, the power is very welcome from Votto. It always felt like he could flip that switch if he wanted to and we're seeing the full extent of that right now.