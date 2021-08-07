Cancel
Tropicana Field has three potential graves under parking lot

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree possible graves have been found under a pair of parking lots adjacent to Tropicana Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, officials announced Friday. A contractor hired by the city of St. Petersburg, Fla. located the possible burial sites beneath lots 1 and 2 outside the...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 1

