Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Man hid cameras in his North Texas house to record people changing clothes, police say

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hickory Creek man hid two cameras that recorded three people without their knowledge in bathrooms in his house, police alleged on Friday. Brad Simpkins, 46, was himself recorded in videos installing one of the cameras, according to a description of the Hickory Creek police investigation that is included in an arrest warrant affidavit. He was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of three counts of invasive visual recording, a felony.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Coppell, TX
City
Hickory Creek, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Texas House#Camera#Police#Coppell Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy