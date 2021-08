Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympic Games brings further chances for Team GB to add to their medal tally. Here the PA news agency looks at where those medals might come. Galal Yafai has grown in stature and confidence through the boxing competition and his brilliant semi-final win over Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov earned him a place in the Olympic flyweight final. The 28-year-old takes on Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in what is likely to be a fast and furious affair as he seeks what would be Britain’s first boxing gold of the Games.