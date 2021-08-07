Cancel
Manassas, VA

15629 Turtle Point Drive

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Lake Manassas! This is a beautiful former Quaker Homes model on a premium lot that offers over 5,000 sq ft in total living space, 5 bedrooms / 4.5 bathrooms, with a walk-out basement. Main level offers 10ft ceilings, 8ft doors, hardwood floors, stone dual fireplace (gas/log), tile in the kitchen, plenty of recessed lighting with custom crown molding throughout. Upper level has been freshly painted, all bathrooms have been remodeled, bedrooms have recessed lighting, and all hardwood floors. Primary bedroom is a luxurious space that offers views of the golf course, a large walk-in closet, a fabulous dual brick fireplace, and a remodeled bathroom that offers a large walk-in shower. Lower level features a bedroom, steam shower in the bathroom, speakers in the media room, a large multi-purpose room, a sitting room with a stone fireplace, a bar that has plenty of cabinets, an extra dishwasher, and sink. This home is overlooking the golf-course. Roof and water heater have been replaced.

