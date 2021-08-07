149 Martin Lane
Welcome to this sunny 4-level townhome located across the street from the largest pocket park in Cameron Station. The eat-in kitchen features classic white cabinets, a center island, and stainless steel appliances. Enter the lower level with garage, family room with fireplace and built-ins, and half-bath. Sliding glass doors open to an over-sized, fenced patio backing to wooded common area. The main level includes a gourmet kitchen, living/dining room, hardwood floors, and a large deck. The 3rd level has 2 large bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The 4th level master suite has a vaulted ceiling and spa-like bath! The interior was recently painted in a neutral color and also has new carpet. The roof was replaced in November 2020. The unit is located in a tranquil setting with sunny and spacious living spaces and all the amenities Cameron Station has to offer! Inside the Beltway, but tucked away in a serene enclave, this home is minutes to Old Town, DC, schools, dining, shopping, transportation and airport! Cameron Station has so many conveniences-- including a shuttle to the Van Dorn metro! Call today for your private showing!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
