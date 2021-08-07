8109 Aspenwood Way
Handsome garage Th aluminum siding w/ brick trim* Fresh light grey paint throughout w/ white trim. New vinyl plank flooring on the main level in greige Open floor plan features a bay window in the living room. Two dining areas, one in the living/dining combo, another in a breakfast nook off the kitchen. The kitchen has replaced, light natural colored, shaker cabinets. Slider to deck with room for a play area. Upstairs has a new hall bath with w/ new tub, white faux "marble" vinyl plank flooring, and replaced the vanity. HVAC heat pump approximately 2013, Roof, approximately 2018, hot water heater approximately 2020,There is carpet in the family room, a woodburning fireplace, and waterproofing with a sump pump.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0