8109 Aspenwood Way

Come see this well-kept and move in ready rancher nicely situated on almost an acre. With the home sitting towards the front of the lot, you have loads of room out back for your kids to play and you to relax. There is also plenty of room to expand if that's your goal. A nice sized shed on a concrete pad and a large car port in addition to the attached garage means plenty of storage space for your tools and toys. There are lots of trees for shade too. As for the home itself, it had a new roof three years ago and updated appliances four years ago. Recently updated bath with new toilet, sink, and fixtures. All of this is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from Interstate 81 and shopping.