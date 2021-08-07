213 Waters Landing
Wonderful 3bdrm/3.5bath, 3level walkout TH in sought after Park Ridge community. Three finished levels with superb open floor plan and cozy gas fireplace. Hardwood floors in foyer & dining rm. Ceramic floors in lower level. Neutral carpeting in living and bedroom areas. Lovely Primary Suite with vaulted ceiling, spacious w/i closet + luxury bath w/separate tub & shower and large vanity w/ 2 separate sinks. Convenient upper level laundry. Large screened-in porch with newer roof + extended open deck. Lower level patio & fenced rear yard all backing to trees. TWO car garage and large driveway. Situated toward the end of a cul-de-sac for added privacy. Community Amenities include: swimming pool, tot lot/playground, jogging/walking paths. Great North Stafford location with easy access to I-95, shopping, restaurants, schools and services.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
