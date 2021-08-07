Cancel
MLS

Lot 13 Tavistock

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring your dream house plans! Prime land in a sought-after location. A stone's throw from town, but privacy surrounds you. Listing courtesy of Greenfield & Behr Residential. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-08-07T21:53:40.747.

MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

143 Delaware Drive

Beautiful, "almost new" home is looking for a new owner ** Newly paved drive leads to the large 2-car garage and ready for you home ** Kitchen features beautiful wood floors, island, granite counters, upgraded appliances ** Large primary bedroom on lower level with private bath and walk-in closet ** Level yard makes maintenance easy ** Community with a large lake, swimming pool, parks, event space, tennis court ** Make your appointment today **
Remington, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 W 30TH Street

Rarely available, marble front home in the heart of Remington. House was remodeled in 2007 with a 3 level addition in the rear of the house. Each floor has a patio or porch overlooking your shaded yard. The addition allows for each bedroom to have their own full bath and a half bath on the first floor for guests. "English basement" gives you an extra den/living room in the basement with a working fireplace and both floors have charming built in bookshelves. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Steps away from Hopkins - Home qualifies for the Hopkins LNYW program.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

20000 Wyman Way

Beautiful End Unit Townhouse with a ton of potential! With just a little paint, carpet, and TLC, this diamond can shine! Features a bright and open living/dining room with a slider off the kitchen leading to awesome sun deck/patio. Basement features a small kitchenette perfect for entertaining! Close to all of the restaurants and shopping that Germantown has to offer. Great commuter location that is seconds away to 270!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1354 Montague Street NW

Warning: Property has mold, flood, roof and other damages in need of major repairs. Price and sale subject to third party approval as a short sale with multiple lienholders. Property is tenant occupied. Showings by appointment only and requires 24 hour notice. Listing courtesy of The Velocity Group, Llc.. ©2021...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4001 Primrose Avenue

Beautiful Home & Beautiful Location. This home has a Full Set of Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances, a Sprawling Finished Basement and a Massive Backyard worth bragging about. Much more to see in this Extremely Well Finished Rancher. Don't Miss Out!!. Listing courtesy of Douglas Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8613 Ewing Drive

Four level split in Whitman school district. Hardwood floors on upper two levels, flat usable backyard. 1 car garage + off street parking. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

00 Marquis Rd

Five acres of densely vegetated land on Marquis Rd with over 600 ft. of road frontage. Located 0.5 miles south of the intersection with Monrovia Rd (Rt. 612). Well suited for clearing and building. Want more land? Add another 19.5 acres by purchasing the lots immediately behind this one, and more fully described in MLS #619313.,Estate of Robert Lee Quarles.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11508 Rabbit Run Terrace

Gorgeous end unit townhome in popular Gatestone! Stately brick front exterior with spacious and bright two story entry foyer. Plenty of natural light with additional windows on the side of the home.The garage enters the lower level of the home. Also on the lower level is a recreation room that exits to the rear yard, as well as a beautiful full bathroom.The first level up features hardwood flooring in the living and dining rooms, as well as in the kitchen. Family room off the kitchen with a bay window overlooking trees. Spacious deck accessed from the kitchen through sliding glass doors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and gas cooking. Powder room on this main level.There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the next level. The owner's bedroom has a walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and luxurious full bathroom with a separate shower , soaking tub and dual sink vanity.Excellent location, just off Route 29 - easy access to downtown Silver Spring, the ICC, and 495.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

900 45TH Place NE

Brand new construction, on corner lot with two-car driveway and deck; SS appliances;quartz countertop and island; solid hardwood floors throughout home; M/B with separate bath and shower and dbl bowl vanity; full size laundry room; plenty of closet space; two zone climate control; smart home (wifi) temperature control and entry. Close to two Metro Stations. Please advise to all COVID19 showing guidelines, including the accompanying agent, only 3 people allowed inside the home at one time during showings. EVERYONE MUST WEAR MASKS. Seller is accepting offers until close o business August 24, 20021. NO SHOWINGS ON SATURDAY.
Stratford, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Bay Pointe Dr

Large lot of over 1.56 Acres in Stratford Harbour, a waterfront community with lake, beaches, clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, playground, picnic area, and marina. Listing courtesy of Exit Mid-Rivers Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

23 English Run Circle

LOVETON'S BEST!! ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH LOTS OF SPACE! NEW ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLED 40 YEAR ROOF 2016, NEW VINYL SIDING 2018, BACK PATIO ADDITION 2017, NEW TILE 2018, REMODELED BATHS 2019, HUMIDIFIER FOR HVAC 2018, UVC ULTRAVIOLET LIGHT AIR PURIFICATION FOR HVAC 2019, ELECTROSTATIC FILTER FOR HVAC 2019, WORK BENCH IN UTILITY ROOM 2016, NEW WASHER/DRYER 2019, ALL NEW ELECTRICAL OUTLETS & SWITCHES 2020, NEW PAINT 2018, NEW RECESS LIGHTING & CEILING FANS 2018, NEW GLASS SHELVING & LIGHTING ABOVE WET BAR, HEREFORD ZONE SCHOOLS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND SO MUCH MORE!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3320 Elmley Avenue

Come check out this charming 3 bedroom interior row home! Investors, this one's for you. This property is tenant occupied and ready to go. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

31 Crawford Drive

END UNIT with Fenced Back Yard. New Carpet. Fresh Paint inside & out. New Kitchen Floor. New Washer & Dryer on the way. Basement with Full Rough In and more room to finish your way. Listing courtesy of Atoka Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

809 Taylor Street NE

We are excited to bring 809 Taylor St. NE to market. Located in the heart of Brookland, just minutes from downtown DC between the sought after communities of Brookland/Catholic University and historic Fort Totten. This 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, beauty is an investors dream. Semi-detached unit with spacious open living and dining area, three large bedrooms on the third floor and a walkout basement that can be transformed into an income generating unit! Sizable backyard for entertaining, off street parking fit for 3 cars in the Rear. Access to public transportation and just steps away from Catholic University Metro station, and Booming Brookland neighborhood. Schedule your Showing today!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

(LOT 2) Mcglothlin Road

Gorgeous lot awaiting your dream home! Flat 3.12 +/- acre lot with well in place and perc approved. Partially wooded and backs to trees... Privacy and seclusion at it's finest. No builder tie in and No HOA! Easy access to commuter routes!. Listing courtesy of Nexthome Forward. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
Gordonsville, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 118 W Pebble Beach Dr , #118

This lot is located in the Shenandoah Crossing Country Club Owners' Association within the Shenandoah Resort Community nestled in the rolling foothills of Virginia. Shenandoah Crossing offers affordable living with amenities of communities of extravagant pricing. Four swimming pools, one indoor pool, tennis courts, basketball, miniature golf course, exercise rooms, family theater, game room, restaurant, lodging, a general store, equestrian center, and a pristine catch and release lake provide incredible fishing opportunities for all anglers, are included amentias. In search of a lot to build a home in the serenity of country living while remaining in commuting distance to metropolitan areas? Then Shenandoah Crossing is a must see lot.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

25137 Nolan Road

Nice corner lot along the fields and close to water. Home needs rehab and work but it is in Hollywood. Purchase and do major renovation to make it yours or start from the ground up with the electric, septic, and well already in place. The choice is yours to make this home what you desire.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4002 73RD Avenue

Welcome home!!!! This is the home you have been waiting for. Enjoy how this brick home has been newly updated, while keeping in touch with its original Hyattsville charm. Centrally located within the capital beltway with easy access to DC/VA and Baltimore areas. Walking in you can feel that home has been cherished and well taken care of. Home boast fresh paint, brand new carpet in bedrooms and trendy recessed lighting throughout. 3 bedrooms including a good sized master suite and 2 full baths. Beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Icing on this cake is the private fenced in yard. Come see it today, will not last.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1848 Courthouse Road

Beautiful rambler on almost half acre lot set back from the road! Country living but close to everything. Privacy fenced in back yard with shed, deck and chicken coop! Excellent for entertaining, having a barbecue with friends, or relaxing and enjoying nature. Open floor plan with upgraded flooring and tons of light! Three large bedrooms. Master bedroom has bath and door to the rear deck! Master bath has lighted jacuzzi! Separate dining room, office/den with fireplace. Easy drive to Fredericksburg or Stafford. Close to schools, commuter, hospital, and restaurants! Make this cozy home yours and schedule a showing today!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9508 Pleasant Plains Road

Beautiful cleared .44 acre lot. Parcel 711 - Tax Map Grid FX53. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-08-15T18:51:17.9.

Comments / 0

