400 S Bouldin Street
Stunning end unit rowhome in the heart of the city in close proximity to Patterson Park, the Shops at Canton Crossing, and the Inner Harbor. Enter into the spacious main level and experience an abundance of light with a picture window as well as featuring soaring ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors. Let the two-level kitchen inspire your inner chef boasting a built-in buffet with wine storage, breakfast bar, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, 42+G- cabinetry, and granite counters. Relax and unwind in two upper-level bedroom suites highlighted by plush carpet, sizable closets, soaking tub, and crown molding. Entertain family and friends on the rooftop deck featuring beautiful views of the city! Major commuter routes include I-95, I-83, and I-695.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0