Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

400 S Bouldin Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning end unit rowhome in the heart of the city in close proximity to Patterson Park, the Shops at Canton Crossing, and the Inner Harbor. Enter into the spacious main level and experience an abundance of light with a picture window as well as featuring soaring ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors. Let the two-level kitchen inspire your inner chef boasting a built-in buffet with wine storage, breakfast bar, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, 42+G- cabinetry, and granite counters. Relax and unwind in two upper-level bedroom suites highlighted by plush carpet, sizable closets, soaking tub, and crown molding. Entertain family and friends on the rooftop deck featuring beautiful views of the city! Major commuter routes include I-95, I-83, and I-695.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Commuter#Patterson Park#Closets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Red Oak, IAvalleynewstoday.com

4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $129,000

1009 E Cherry St in Red Oak is a split foyer house with many beautiful updates. The updates include new carpet, new flooring, all new kitchen that has been opened up with a breakfast bar leading from the kitchen/dining to living room. The main floor also includes 2 bedrooms and an updated bath. The lower level has a family room, the third bedroom and possibly a 4th bedroom with garden level windows and bath with new vanity. The walk out lower level opens to the large nice open backyard that is behind the Inman School. The home went from being dated to bright and modern in a short amount of time. This home is a must see!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

143 Delaware Drive

Beautiful, "almost new" home is looking for a new owner ** Newly paved drive leads to the large 2-car garage and ready for you home ** Kitchen features beautiful wood floors, island, granite counters, upgraded appliances ** Large primary bedroom on lower level with private bath and walk-in closet ** Level yard makes maintenance easy ** Community with a large lake, swimming pool, parks, event space, tennis court ** Make your appointment today **
Mechanicsburg, PACumberland County Sentinel

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $333,990

Starting at 2,459 square feet, the Sutton floorplan highlights first-floor living at its finest. Three different elevation options give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home, but all include Charter's trademark front porches and beautiful trim details. Inside the home, you have the option to include a finished lower level gameroom. The first floor offers an open entryway and incredible sightlines to the great room, dining room, and kitchen. The large gourmet Kitchen opens to a spacious great room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, including a large prep island. A breakfast area extends the kitchen and provides an additional dining space. The garage leads into a versatile laundry room that doubles as a mudroom. The first-floor Owner's Retreat is directly off the entry and features a private Owner's Bath and Walk-In closet. Upstairs provides two additional bedrooms, one with a Walk-In closet, and a shared full bath. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
Galloway, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $229,900

THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR ...Sought after Quail Hollow end unit with a 1st fl Master bed and bath. Not many like this in the development . Beautifully updated and appointed with newer Heat/air, shower,updated kitchen and appliances . Gleaming hardwood floors and newer carpet. Spacious Bright and cheerful Sunken great room with cathedral ceilings and 2 story wood burning fireplace and skylights .This home features a 1st fl Master bedroom suite with Full bath & walk in closet, separate dressing area with sink .Updated Eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Spacious Dining room with french doors leading to a private patio and back yard that is great for barbecues. Ascend to the 2nd fl where you will find 2 additional bedrooms(possible home office) and full bath. Beautiful custom blinds included.Home has plenty of closet and storage space including an attached shed. Scarborough built . This association is pet friendly and you can install a fence in your yard. Enjoy all the Smithville amenities including 2 pools, clubhouse, walking and bike paths,tennis and bball cts and more. Like a vacation everyday. Min to casinos and beaches. Close to parkway and transportation. Located across from the Historic Smithville Village. Yes you can have it all in this move in ready home.
Wytheville, VASouthwest Virginia Today

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,500

Whether "Rags to Riches" or "Rummage and Restore", this first "Design by Rebekah" is ready for new owners. This unique large country cottage has been lovingly renovated inside and out with keeping the character of the home. Inside you have 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry and open basement. Some of the character kept from throughout the interior includes renovated original lights, doors with hardware, floors and exposed chimney and ceiling beams. Reclaimed from the outside is the original roofing and exterior wood to make accent walls and ceilings. The kitchen has custom cabinets, top of the line appliances and its own coffee bar. You will find refurbished original wood floors and custom tile baths and kitchen in this gorgeous home. To watch the story of this home as it was brought back to life check out the instagram at rebekahrobinson03. Make your appointment today to view this amazing property and sit a spell on the covered porch.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

20000 Wyman Way

Beautiful End Unit Townhouse with a ton of potential! With just a little paint, carpet, and TLC, this diamond can shine! Features a bright and open living/dining room with a slider off the kitchen leading to awesome sun deck/patio. Basement features a small kitchenette perfect for entertaining! Close to all of the restaurants and shopping that Germantown has to offer. Great commuter location that is seconds away to 270!!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13816 Countryside Drive

Come see this well-kept and move in ready rancher nicely situated on almost an acre. With the home sitting towards the front of the lot, you have loads of room out back for your kids to play and you to relax. There is also plenty of room to expand if that's your goal. A nice sized shed on a concrete pad and a large car port in addition to the attached garage means plenty of storage space for your tools and toys. There are lots of trees for shade too. As for the home itself, it had a new roof three years ago and updated appliances four years ago. Recently updated bath with new toilet, sink, and fixtures. All of this is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from Interstate 81 and shopping.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8613 Ewing Drive

Four level split in Whitman school district. Hardwood floors on upper two levels, flat usable backyard. 1 car garage + off street parking. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4001 Primrose Avenue

Beautiful Home & Beautiful Location. This home has a Full Set of Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances, a Sprawling Finished Basement and a Massive Backyard worth bragging about. Much more to see in this Extremely Well Finished Rancher. Don't Miss Out!!. Listing courtesy of Douglas Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11508 Rabbit Run Terrace

Gorgeous end unit townhome in popular Gatestone! Stately brick front exterior with spacious and bright two story entry foyer. Plenty of natural light with additional windows on the side of the home.The garage enters the lower level of the home. Also on the lower level is a recreation room that exits to the rear yard, as well as a beautiful full bathroom.The first level up features hardwood flooring in the living and dining rooms, as well as in the kitchen. Family room off the kitchen with a bay window overlooking trees. Spacious deck accessed from the kitchen through sliding glass doors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and gas cooking. Powder room on this main level.There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the next level. The owner's bedroom has a walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and luxurious full bathroom with a separate shower , soaking tub and dual sink vanity.Excellent location, just off Route 29 - easy access to downtown Silver Spring, the ICC, and 495.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2432 Knapps Way

Welcome to Seven Oaks!Beautiful, spacious, freshly painted and move-in ready home in the highly sought-after community of Seven Oaks. This lovely/well maintained 3 level featuring 3 (possibly 4) large bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms and a finished basement with a one car attached garage! The primary bedroom is very roomy with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a wonderful primary bathroom including a jacuzzi whirlpool tub, separate shower, skylights, and double sinks! The gourmet kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, Corian Island, and beautiful tall cherry cabinets. The laundry room is conveniently located next to the kitchen. There are gorgeous wood floors and ample light that shines through the 3 bay windows from both the living room and dining room area. The finished basement adds great space for an additional family room/entertainment area and a home office/gym area or extra bedroom. There is also a half bathroom in the basement! Seven Oaks is a wonderful community with great amenities-2 community pools, recreation center/party room, basketball courts, playground, and fitness centers! Perfect location- minutes to Fort Meade/NSA! Close to Baltimore, DC, Annapolis and BWI. Conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants, and major routes. Walking distance to Seven Oaks Elementary! This one will not last long!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2408 Bennett Point Road

A rare Bennett Point Waterfront is ready for its next owner! This idyllic location on Greenwood Creek offers unparalleled views, and exceptional navigable water with great access to the wye river and the Chesapeake Bay. This custom design delivers a unique and sprawling Cape Cod, with lots of space and charm. The main level begins with a gracious foyer which leads to multiple formal and casual living and dining spaces. You+GGll find many options for entertaining guests, fireside, waterside, sun porch, you can't go wrong. On the far end of the first floor, there are 2 full En Suites. On the opposing end you+GGll find a large eat in gourmet kitchen, a huge laundry room, and the oversized 3 car garage. The rooms and spaces are large and inviting, and all of them seem to point you to the lovely views which only get better as you head upstairs. Here you will find a 3rd large En Suite, with a closet the size of a bedroom itself. Additionally, there are 4 other bedroom/spaces. If you desire a movie room, office space, or craft room, you will have no problem utilizing one of these in that capacity. Additional features include: a lower basement level billiard/game room or a perfect space for exercise studio and another full bath. The driveway is paved with a ton of parking and a classic +G-U+GG shaped drive. The property includes its own personal pier and a private boat launch ramp, which is truly a rare find. Over all the waterside setting feels private and spacious. This is a must see!
Tennisarlingtonrealtyinc.com

510 Salisbury Place

Right in the heart of Prince Frederick. Lovely three level 3-bedroom 3 full bath and 1 half bath townhouse with garage. The 1st level is bright with natural light and gives access to the garage, the laundry room with washer and dry and a bedroom with full bath. Upstairs a sunny open kitchen, lots of counter space, pantry, desk area for your computer, tile floors and granite counter tops. A living room, dining area and a half bath also on this level. The 3rd level has 2 bedrooms. One is your primary bedroom with 3 closets, one a walk in, and a primary bath. One more bedroom and a full hall bath. Basically all 3 bedrooms have their own full bath. Plenty of parking with the 1 car garage, driveway, an assigned space, and visitor parking nearby. The townhouse community Chaplin Place has a basketball count, playground areas and great open space. You are close to everything here...restaurants, shopping, the hospital, the College, huge indoor pool, Hallowing Point Park with football fields, baseball fields, tennis/pickle ball courts, basketball court and playground. Only 15-20 minutes to beaches, boardwalk, boat ramp and we are still growing.....
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

809 Taylor Street NE

We are excited to bring 809 Taylor St. NE to market. Located in the heart of Brookland, just minutes from downtown DC between the sought after communities of Brookland/Catholic University and historic Fort Totten. This 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, beauty is an investors dream. Semi-detached unit with spacious open living and dining area, three large bedrooms on the third floor and a walkout basement that can be transformed into an income generating unit! Sizable backyard for entertaining, off street parking fit for 3 cars in the Rear. Access to public transportation and just steps away from Catholic University Metro station, and Booming Brookland neighborhood. Schedule your Showing today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

900 45TH Place NE

Brand new construction, on corner lot with two-car driveway and deck; SS appliances;quartz countertop and island; solid hardwood floors throughout home; M/B with separate bath and shower and dbl bowl vanity; full size laundry room; plenty of closet space; two zone climate control; smart home (wifi) temperature control and entry. Close to two Metro Stations. Please advise to all COVID19 showing guidelines, including the accompanying agent, only 3 people allowed inside the home at one time during showings. EVERYONE MUST WEAR MASKS. Seller is accepting offers until close o business August 24, 20021. NO SHOWINGS ON SATURDAY.
EconomySouthwest Virginia Today

Nonnie’s Antiques and Collectibles on Locust Street

Hilda Collins, owner of Nonnie’s Antiques and Collectibles, is about to hang her business sign in front of the Lineberry Building on Locust Street where her new shop is located. Collins, who grew up in the county, has been “junking at yard sales” and collecting antiques for 50 years. Housing...
Stratford, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Bay Pointe Dr

Large lot of over 1.56 Acres in Stratford Harbour, a waterfront community with lake, beaches, clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, playground, picnic area, and marina. Listing courtesy of Exit Mid-Rivers Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3320 Elmley Avenue

Come check out this charming 3 bedroom interior row home! Investors, this one's for you. This property is tenant occupied and ready to go. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

23 English Run Circle

LOVETON'S BEST!! ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH LOTS OF SPACE! NEW ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLED 40 YEAR ROOF 2016, NEW VINYL SIDING 2018, BACK PATIO ADDITION 2017, NEW TILE 2018, REMODELED BATHS 2019, HUMIDIFIER FOR HVAC 2018, UVC ULTRAVIOLET LIGHT AIR PURIFICATION FOR HVAC 2019, ELECTROSTATIC FILTER FOR HVAC 2019, WORK BENCH IN UTILITY ROOM 2016, NEW WASHER/DRYER 2019, ALL NEW ELECTRICAL OUTLETS & SWITCHES 2020, NEW PAINT 2018, NEW RECESS LIGHTING & CEILING FANS 2018, NEW GLASS SHELVING & LIGHTING ABOVE WET BAR, HEREFORD ZONE SCHOOLS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND SO MUCH MORE!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

31 Crawford Drive

END UNIT with Fenced Back Yard. New Carpet. Fresh Paint inside & out. New Kitchen Floor. New Washer & Dryer on the way. Basement with Full Rough In and more room to finish your way. Listing courtesy of Atoka Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy