NEW YORK -- When Javier Báez walked into Citi Field on Saturday for the first time as a Met, he received a savior’s welcome. A team photographer chronicled Báez’s entrance into the home clubhouse. A videographer scrambled to follow him toward the on-deck circle for his first at-bat, then all the way to the batter’s box. When Báez caught a routine popup in the second inning, fans showered him with an ovation. When Báez came to bat for the first time, they stood and cheered and chanted his name.