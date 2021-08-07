Top 5 pizza restaurants in Palo Alto
Everyone knows pizza — and their pizza preferences. Because of the minimal ingredient list, people can be very picky about how they like their slices. From affordable snacks for students to high-end delicacies, here are the top five pizza restaurants in Palo Alto. Pizza Chicago and Paxtis were not included in this review since those two restaurants specialize in deep dish-style pizza, which is quite different from and hard to compare with more traditional pizza.www.stanforddaily.com
