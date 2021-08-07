Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto, CA

Top 5 pizza restaurants in Palo Alto

By Shreyas Shashi
Stanford Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows pizza — and their pizza preferences. Because of the minimal ingredient list, people can be very picky about how they like their slices. From affordable snacks for students to high-end delicacies, here are the top five pizza restaurants in Palo Alto. Pizza Chicago and Paxtis were not included in this review since those two restaurants specialize in deep dish-style pizza, which is quite different from and hard to compare with more traditional pizza.

www.stanforddaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palo Alto, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Palo Alto, CA
Restaurants
Stanford, CA
Lifestyle
Palo Alto, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Stanford, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Pizza Crust#Pizzas#Food Drink#Pizza Chicago#Legends Pizza Company#American#University Ave Pizza#Artisan Pizza#El Camino Real#Town Country Village#State Of Mind Slice House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy