VW boss: Automation not a great concern, coronavirus effect limited

tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Wolfsburg, Germany — Despite all the difficulties in changing work processes and qualifications, VW Group boss Herbert Diess still sees great job potential in the car industry. Employment will remain high, albeit with a partly different focus, he told the news agencies dpa and dpa-AFX. "To build a lot of...

