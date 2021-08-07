VW boss: Automation not a great concern, coronavirus effect limited

Even though the global semiconductor chip shortage is negatively affecting automobile manufacturers’ production, many companies in the space are nonetheless striving to develop efficient and advanced products to tap rising demand. Renowned auto manufacturers Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) (VWAGY) and General Motors (GM) are examples. They are both well-positioned to benefit from the industry’s long-term growth prospects. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) are two well-established players in the auto manufacturers industry. VWAGY is a Germany-based automobile company that offers passenger cars, commercial vehicles, power engineering, and financial services. GM in Detroit, Mich., designs, manufactures, and sells cars, trucks, crossover vehicles, and related automobile parts worldwide. It also offers vehicle protection, maintenance, satellite radio, and automotive financing services.