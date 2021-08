To celebrate the release of JOSEE, THE TIGER AND THE FISH – in cinemas across UK and Ireland from 11th August – we’re giving away a limited edition one sheet poster. We’ve all been told to follow our dreams at some point, but that can be easier said than done when the world deals us a bad hand. However, we can learn to understand and inspire each other with JOSEE, THE TIGER AND THE FISH, a heartwarming anime take on the classic short story by award-winning author Seiko Tanabe.