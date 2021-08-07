Cancel
Boaz, AL

Football - Boaz to openat JSU stadium

advertisergleam.com
 6 days ago

As construction continues on Boaz’s new turf field at the stadium, weather delays and a late start have forced the first scheduled home game on the new field to be delayed. While the Pirates will now have to wait a bit longer to take the turf inside LF Corley Jr. Stadium, the fall-back plan for the season-opening game on August 20 against Hayden is about as good as it gets, according to Athletic Director Patrick Williams and head football coach Jeremy Sullivan: Burgess-Snow Field at Jacksonville State University.

