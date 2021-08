ARLINGTON, Texas — Jonah Heim did it. Again. For the second game in a row, the Texas Rangers walked off the Seattle Mariners courtesy of a home run by rookie catcher Jonah Heim. Saturday night's 5-4 victory came in extra innings when Heim blasted a two-run homer into the Rangers bullpen. On Sunday, Heim followed a game-tying two-run homer by Andy Ibáñez in the bottom of the ninth inning with a solo blast of his own to win the game 4-3. Once again, it went into the Rangers bullpen.