Heartland DSC, one of 13 DSC Chapter Partners, prides itself on the mission of getting youth outdoors in Nebraska and Iowa. The group is committed to giving kids the opportunity to hunt and fish, while ensuring that the families incur absolutely no costs to do so. As part of their mission statement states: We realize that if hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities are to remain a viable part of our society, it will be the youth that preserve them into the future.