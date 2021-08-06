Walt Disney Pictures

Cancel
Disney Debuts Stephanie Beatriz as "Not Special Special" Heroine in Enchanting 'Encanto' Trailer. In the first teaser trailer for Walt Disney Animation's upcoming animated feature Encanto, being powerless doesn't mean you can't be powerful. Released Thursday, the music-driven peek at…. Movie News. Jul 8, 2021 10:43 am.

Artsdapsmagic.com

Walt Disney’s Laugh-O-gram Studio Restoration Hit By Car

Walt Disney’s Laugh-O-Gram Studio restoration has hit a setback. A car hit the building where Walt Disney founded his first studio. Thank You Walt Disney, Inc has been working towards “saving Walt Disney’s Kansas City history and providing a place for art and animation study, while encouraging confidence and entrepreneurial individualism.“
Moviessoundtrack.net

Walt Disney Records Announces 'Jungle Cruise' Soundtrack

Howard is one of the film industry's most versatile and honored composers, with a career spanning over 30 years and encompassing more than 140 film and television projects. An eight-time Oscar nominee, Howard has also been honored with ASCAP's prestigious Henry Mancini Award for Lifetime Achievement and the BMI ICON Award.
Lifestyledisneydining.com

What Will Reopen in August 2021 at Walt Disney World

When Walt Disney World reopened in July, 2020 there were plenty of things that remained closed. We had most of the rides, but there was little entertainment and some popular restaurants were not open. Several resorts remained closed as well. Slowly, some things have returned. We now have fireworks, more modified character dining, and hot dogs at Casey’s Corner. August is going to be another step toward normal again, with more favorites returning. Here are the August, 2021 reopenings.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser: Walt Disney World Reveals Trailer

Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser just dropped a brand new trailer for the Walt Disney World hotel experience. Coming in Spring of 2022, guests will be able to experience life on a spaceship in a galaxy far, far away. Disney has been hyping this new experience for about a year now and fans are finally getting to see the trailer for themselves. Two nights aboard the Starcruiser will see you and you group play a part in your own Star Wars adventure.
Lifestyleallears.net

Walt Disney World Rides That Are Actually Better at Night

Who doesn’t love the rides at Walt Disney World? Some are nostalgic, some are thrilling, and some are the perfect combination of both!. With such a great variety of rides, from dark rides to water rides to roller coasters, Disney World has a little something for everyone. We love to experience Disney World attractions ANY time of day, but…
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Reinstate Mask Mandate

Walt Disney World and Disneyland are reinstating mask mandates at the parks. The company announced the plan to roll things back for indoors activities beginning July 30th. Both the Orange County Mayor’s office (courtesy ABC9) and the CDC have recommended these steps be taken. Vaccinated guests were allowed to be massless on all park premises except Disney branded transportation like trains, buses, and railways. For unvaccinated guests, this will not change much as they were required to wear masks inside the park already. Disney sent over an official statement that reads:
BusinessWDW News Today

Walt Disney Imagineer Lanny Smoot Receives 100th US Patent

Walt Disney Imagineering is known for innovation, but Imagineer Lanny Smoot has reached a milestone never before reached by any other in the company with the issuing of his 100th US patent. From Disney Parks Blog:. We are excited to report that longtime Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development Imagineer...
Shoppingtouringplans.com

Walt Disney World Anniversary: 50 Favorite Souvenirs

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, which opened on October 1, 1971, we are counting down the top 50 of some of our favorite things about the most magical place on earth! This week, we take a look at some of the best souvenirs, from typical vacation trinkets to truly unique treasures.
Travelallears.net

The Best Spots to Take a Break at Walt Disney World

Let’s be honest: Disney World is an exciting place with lots to do, but even in the Most Magical Place on Earth, sometimes you just need a sec. After hours spent hustling around the parks, waiting in lines, and dodging wild weather, even the biggest Parks fan could use a break.
EntertainmentWDW News Today

Lasers Currently Missing From Every Walt Disney World Nighttime Spectacular

Fireworks shows and nighttime spectaculars have returned to Walt Disney World, with Happily Ever After, EPCOT Forever, and Wonderful World of Animation now all performing. We’ve noticed, however, that laser effects are missing from all three shows. Wonderful World of Animation just premiered last night with the lasers missing as...
Orange County, FLWPTV

Walt Disney World to require masks indoors again

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World will soon require masks while indoors and on Disney transportation, regardless of vaccination status. The company announced on Wednesday that it was adapting its health and safety guidelines based on "guidance from health and government officials." All Cast Members and guests ages 2 and...
BusinessInside the Magic

Walt’s Legacy Lives On: Disney Named Top Company For Innovators

Walt Disney once said, “We keep moving forward” — and that could not be more true for The Walt Disney Company today. The company continues to innovate, creating new experiences and opening new doors. Now, Walt Disney Imagineering has officially been named one of Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators.
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Walt Disney World announces that annual passes will return

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World confirmed on Tuesday that annual passes are returning. "For those wondering about Walt Disney World Annual Passes, new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th-anniversary celebration! Walt Disney World Resort will be sharing additional information and details later this month, so be sure to stay tuned," the theme park company wrote on their website.
Travelwdwinfo.com

Overlooked and Unexpected Joys of a Walt Disney World Vacation

Disney World is a fantastical place, a haven for childlike wonder, which is why visitors return to shape new memories. While immersive attractions contribute to this enchanting aura, many elements that sometimes go unnoticed make Disney World truly marvelous. These are some of the small joys of a Disney vacation that make Walt Disney World stand out.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Trailer for 'Short Circuit' Season 2 Short Films from Disney Animation

More experimental short films to enjoy! Disney has launched a "Season 2" collection of five short films as part of their experimental program Short Circuit, similar to Pixar's SparkShorts program. Short Circuit 2 features five new shorts each with unique visual and storytelling styles: Dinosaur Barbarian - Battling evil is all in a day's work, but what about taking out the trash? Sometimes even a superhero needs to clean up his act. Going Home - About growing up and the meaning of home in which a young adult repeatedly visits his hometown, but with every new arrival he starts to face the inevitable: change. Crosswalk - A law-abiding citizen must find his inner strength to cross the street at a light that won't change. Songs to Sing in the Dark - Creatures living in the depths of a dark cave engage in a battle of acoustic one-upmanship. As things escalate, they come to realize that they are stronger together. No. 2 to Kettering - On a dreary, ordinary morning, a girl learns how the power of laughter can lift even the most sullen among her fellow bus riders along their journey to Kettering. This latest collection of shorts is already available on Disney+ now.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldana Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Nobody is ever going to get close to catching Disney when it comes to the quality of animated output being put out by one of Hollywood’s major studios or streaming services, and that’s a fact. The Mouse House has Pixar and Walt Disney Animation churning out movies that receive regular critical acclaim, and that’s without mentioning the impending Marvel Animation Studios or a new production house being launched specifically for streaming exclusives.

