Jevon Black, 2, left, and his sister, Khloe Robertson, 4, of Groton walk with their snow cones behind their mother, Amanda Lee, and sister, Kaylee Robertson, 8, not shown, while attending the City of Groton Day event Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Washington Park. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Groton — A festive event Friday evening at Washington Park celebrated Groton City.

During the City of Groton Day, people were able to participate in family activities, visit information and food booths, and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, among other festivities.

The annual event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.