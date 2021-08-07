Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Amp Up Your Area With Trendy Dorm Décor

By Lyndsi Ouellette
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dorm rooms get a bad rap for being super bland, kind of dated and definitely cramped considering you probably have to share that tiny space with a roomie or two. If you change your perspective, though, dorm rooms can be these amazing blank canvases that are just begging for transformation, allowing you to create a cozy little space that is so uniquely you. Spice up your new digs with these trendy finds that’ll have you settled in no time.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Dorm#Amp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designtmj4.com

Decorating Your Dream Dorm Room

For many incoming college students, move-in is just a few weeks away! It’s time to put those Pinterest boards to use and create your new home away from home. Move-in day can be an exciting time, but it can also be a stressful time. Lifestyle expert Amy Sewell is here on behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond with some essential tips to make move-in day easy and stress-free.
Interior Designoswegocountynewsnow.com

5 Stylish Ways to Make Your Dorm Room Feel Like Home

(StatePoint) Making your dorm room feel like home takes work and planning, but starting with a blank canvas allows you to bring your personality to life! Here are some fun, unique ideas to incorporate style and comfort into your space that you can enjoy while you study, socialize and sleep:
Interior Designnews4sanantonio.com

Dorm decor for your college kids

If you have a college kid...it is almost time to move them into their dorms. So we’re going to help you make the most of that new home away from home. Lifestyle expert Amy Sewell is here for Bed, Bath & Beyond with some tips to help!. For More Info:...
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Keep your dorm spotless with these 20 items under $20

Organizing all your things in a dorm room can be a huge task. And to make matters trickier, dorm rooms are typically very, very small. We asked experts to help us pick out 20 of the absolute best dorm room organizers, all priced under $20.
Interior Designinkansascity.com

Keep it Cool This Summer by Adding Blue to Your Décor

Some like it hot and some like it not. As a Leo, I tend to liven up in August, but I understand the heat may make some folks languish. I’m always looking for easy ways to modify my home to address issues, like changes in temperature or changes in total occupancy (cheers for back to in-person school!) One surefire answer to cooling your head, heels, or jets is adding blue to your décor.
GardeningCosmopolitan

The Best Balcony Plants to Jazz up Your Outdoor Area

There's really nothing in this world that can bring instant positive energy like a good ol' plant. I mean, the subliminal, joyous effects green bbs have on people by quite literally just existing... Show-offs, amiright?! But because of their dopamine-inducing powers (and the fact that they automatically make you look like a responsible adult), they attract many and are wanted everywhere, in people's bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, and even balconies!
ShoppingAOL Corp

10 trendy Amazon finds under $30 to refresh your tired living room

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Have you ever wondered how tidy people keep...
Interior DesignLa Crosse Tribune

Can’t paint your home? Try these 5 paint-free alternatives instead

Renting an apartment or house is a cost-effective option for anyone who’s making their first foray into the real estate world or moving somewhere new — No home remodeling costs! No cost of selling a house to worry about! — but living in a temporary space can cramp anyone’s interior design game. Although you pay a monthly rent, someone else ultimately owns the property and your rental agreement dictates what you can and cannot do to the space. Chances are, you can’t drill big holes into the walls, add a carpet to your bedroom or replace your kitchen’s awful backsplash.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

16 Charming Sunflower Wreath Designs For Your August Décor

It’s almost August and summer is in full effect but as the month’s about to change, you should also change some of your home’s summer décor. Well, what is the easiest thing to change that will make a noticeable impact? The summer wreath that’s been hanging on your front door for the past couple of months of course. It is still summer so if you’re changing it, you should look for something with a summery theme – like a sunflower wreath which will add some colorful décor to the entrance of your home.
Interior Designgoodmenproject.com

Valyōu Furniture: Your One-Stop Destination for Affordable, Trendy Furniture

— Whether looking to redo an old office, completely revamp a home or simply make a few minor changes to a specific room, it is important to find a supplier that is both reasonably priced and offers quick delivery. That is where Valyōu Furniture comes in. This furniture retailer has everything from that mid-century modern desk you have been eyeing, to the retro bookcase that has been saved on your Pinterest board for months on end.
Shoppingmarthastewart.com

Take Up to 50% Off CB2's Most Popular Furniture, Kitchen Essentials, and Décor Right Now

CB2's mission is to bring modern appeal to any home through furniture, décor, dinnerware, and more, and if you've been looking to refresh your space on a budget, now's the best time to do just that. Right now, CB2 is running a massive sale on some of their most popular furniture, kitchen must-haves, and décor pieces—the markdowns are as high as 50% off the original price.
ShoppingPopular Mechanics

The 9 Best Utility Carts for Your Dorm

College-bound kids are gearing up for a shopping spree (while parents and guardians groan) to buy bedding, towels, closet organizers, TVs, beanbag chairs, and plants to outfit their new dorm rooms. Some are essentials, others are nice to have. But the single most versatile accessory—that'll last well beyond dorm years to college apartment living—is a utility cart. They have endless uses, from holding toiletries to haul to shared bathrooms to stashing books and desk supplies to storing bulky sweaters and sweatshirts. Whether you're looking for a budget buy or want something stylish that can (eventually) double as a side table or bar cart for post-dorm years, read on for our top recommendations.
Home & GardenPopSugar

Make Your Dorm Room a Cozy Oasis With These 14 Stylish and Snug Bedding Must-Haves

Living that dorm life comes with many challenges, from navigating communal bathrooms to lugging your laundry all over the place. Yet, one of the hardest transitions is being able to sleep in those uncomfortable dorm room beds. Although it might not be feasible to bring your bed from home to college, we can make the situation a little bit better. Target has a ton of bedding options so you can make your dorm room feel a little more like home. Create the ultimate comfort zone with pillows and throws. Stock up on soft sheet sets that come in a variety of prints and patterns. From plush mattress pads and toppers to stylish and trendy quilts and comforters, we rounded up the best dorm bedding from Target.
Interior DesignOnline Rocket

Ways To Make Your Dorm Continuously Smell Fresh

There are so many ways to make your dorm continuously smell fresh even without your favorite candle or incense. In order to avoid breaking the rule that prohibits fires in the dorms, some ways to make your room smell fresh are putting dryer sheets on the back of the fan and using charcoal and wax melts. There is no limit to how amazing your dorm can smell, no matter what smells creeps under the door!
Shoppingksl.com

Locker décor is getting fancy! Your teen will flip for these 7 stylish pieces

This year’s locker décor goes above and beyond magnets and stickers. Decorating the locker can be one of the highlights of going back to school for teens. This year, locker décor is taking it up a notch. Kids aren’t just throwing their supplies in and slamming the door. Their locker is turning into a miniature home-away-from-home! These seven pieces will turn this school necessity into a lunch break haven.
ShoppingReal Simple

8 Under-$100 Dorm Decor Finds From Target to Help Spruce Up Your New Room

Creating an oasis out of a dorm room is no easy feat. College newbies share close quarters with people they've never met before, rooms come equipped with lifeless furniture, and storage solutions can be in short supply. But taking time to properly set up your dorm is an important step in the moving process—creating a space that reflects your unique style can transform your new digs into a cozy home.
Interior DesignReal Simple

11 Hallway Decor Ideas to Elevate Your Space

Like any room, decorating a narrow hallway or small staircase just takes some creativity and expert inspiration. Hallways tend to be overlooked because they're often narrow and dark. However, hallways are the through-line of a home, connecting and leading you from room to room. Just like your living room, these corridors should reflect your personal style, whether it's modern, timeless, or something in between.

Comments / 0

Community Policy