Marshall County, IA

Wildlife is always a big attraction

Times-Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EASTERN WILD TURKEY has populated the entire Iowa River valley woodlands and fields throughout Marshall County. And many of the tributary streams to the Iowa River, namely these waterways known as creeks: Linn; North, Middle and South Timber, Honey, Mud, Middle and Little Minerva, Asher, Chicken, Burnett and Nickolson, all have forested edges that can and do hold wild game of many kinds including turkeys. Overall, Iowa has an excellent population of wild turkeys that appear to be stable.

