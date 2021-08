Rachel Thweatt is an actor who, according to imdb, has acted in both short films and in feature films so far in her career. Thweatt has appeared in the short film Klepto and the feature film The Rise of Sir Longbottom. Thweatt’s latest feature film is the thriller House of Quarantine, which is available on all major Video On Demand platforms as well as DVD and Blu-ray. In this interview, Thweatt talks with this writer about making House of Quarantine, her character Macy, working with the director and cast, and more.