Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg might not have been on our list for ideal Tokyo 2021 commentators, but their Peacock series, Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, shows that they certainly deserve a spot. As part of their Olympics coverage, the duo has commented on everything from Tonga's shirtless flag bearer to Tom Daley's gold medal-winning synchronized dive. Our personal favorite, however, happens to be their take on the viral dressage routine by Mopsie, the "rave horse." "Look at this! This horse is off the chain," Snoop said while Hart laughed in the background. "I gotta get this motherf*cker in a video." You can see all of their hilarious commentary in the videos ahead.