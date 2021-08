Well, for tonight only, Dyersville, IA, might just be a little slice of heaven, as the New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox in Major League Baseball’s first-ever Field of Dreams Game. The two teams will be playing in the same cornfields from the 1989 movie (which was an adaptation of W.P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel Shoeless Joe), although this particular field — which is set up next to the original movie set — is a bit more polished than the one in the movie, which used the corn as an outfield “fence.”