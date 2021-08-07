Cancel
Basketball

Zach LaVine, Team USA win gold with tight win over France

By JayPatt
Blog a Bull
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt had been a long time since Zach LaVine won anything meaningful. Now he’s a gold medalist after Team USA edged France 87-82 on Friday night. Things got a bit too close for comfort for Team USA in this one after they took multiple double-digit-point leads, but they were able to hold off France to win gold for a fourth straight time at the Olympics. LaVine put the finishing touches on the gold medal with a post-buzzer slam:

