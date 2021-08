AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn kicked off the first preseason camp in the Bryan Harsin era Friday with two practice sessions, veterans in the morning and newcomers in the afternoon. "We get to go out there, get the helmets on and get ourselves ready through these 25 practices that we get, and start preparing for the season," Harsin said. "It's a good vibe. We're all looking forward to getting back out there on the field. That's been the focus."