LOCAL CALENDAR: West Coast World Series starts Saturday

The inaugural West Coast Games is a one-of-a-kind event that will feature the top uncommitted prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes from West Region. State Directors in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Pacific Northwest and Utah have assembled their teams of uncommitted rising upperclassmen, giving an unparalleled opportunity to each player in attendance by delivering a “one-stop-shop” for college coaches to recruit in the city of Las Vegas. Beyond the on-looking eyes of scouts and coaches, PBR’s unmatched coverage and commitment to elevating players via advanced metrics and technology (Trackman, Blast, Driveline), along with multiple social media platforms, will provide elite exposure for each player in attendance.