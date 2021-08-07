Cancel
LOCAL CALENDAR: West Coast World Series starts Saturday

Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 7: OC Pirates vs. Bay Area, 9:05 a.m. Aug. 7: Northwest Honkers vs. MGF Utah Marshalls, 12:35 p.m. Aug. 7: Alaska vs. Everett, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 7: NorCal U Collegiate vs. Show Collegiate, 9:05 a.m. Aug. 7: Bay Area Bombers vs. NAL all-stars, 12:35 p.m. Pool D (Marysville host)

