There Is One God, A Fact That Will Never Change

Why are you downcast, O my soul? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise Him, my Savior and my God. - Psalm 42:11. Another day unfolds before me, the business of life swooping in. Before I know it, the day is going full speed ahead. With its busy moments, the to-do lists, the deadlines, I keep plodding forward, girding my strength with yet another cup of coffee. A quick peek at the news or social media brings a burden to my heart. There is so much pain and heartache in this world. A phone call from a friend struggling, a chat with a teen that didn’t go as planned, a misunderstanding with your spouse. All these things begin to pile up one on top of another. This is all in just one day. If you have several days of struggles such as these, as many of us do, and then add to it a new boss, or a loved one suffering in sickness, or financial stress it just becomes too much.