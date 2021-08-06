Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

There Is One God, A Fact That Will Never Change

By RAMcKinley
ramckinley.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the things I like about the Bible is it distinctively says, there is one God. It doesn’t start by saying, “In the beginning, there was a God, and he created everything.” It doesn’t try to prove that He exists. No, it starts with, “In the beginning, God…”. This...

www.ramckinley.com

Comments / 60

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israelites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
ReligionSlate

The Seemingly Minor Change the Pope Just Made That Is Freaking Out Conservative Catholics

On Friday, the Vatican announced a new order that would barely affect most practicing Catholics: there are now strict rules for when and where the traditional Latin Mass can be conducted. Among other new regulations, priests can no longer decide to celebrate the Latin Mass; they must instead ask permission from their bishops, who should make sure that there is an organic demand from the actual faithful and that the priest is not seeking to celebrate the Latin Mass because he sees the normal, vernacular version of it as invalid.
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religiongofaithstrong.com

Finding God’s Peace When I’m Barely Hanging On!

When trouble bears down and I’m just barely hanging on—God’s voice is the one I long to hear above all else. To hear God’s voice, I must get alone with Him and clear my mind of the idea that my way is better than His. God’s wisdom and power exceeds that of anyone I know—but I don’t LIVE—like I know it! His is the only relationship that offers a place of consistent safety and peace during the course of all trials. I want to cling to Him because…
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – John 17:24 (KJV)

Father, I want those you have given me to be with me where I am, and to see my glory, the glory you have given me because you loved me before the creation of the world. Wow, what an unbelievable collection of high powered phrases of truth and promise! We are a gift from the Father to Jesus. Jesus wants us to be with him in the glorious presence of God. Jesus wants us to see his glory and experience it. Jesus has been loved by the Father from before the Creation. Think about these things. Ask God to show you how powerfully they reveal our importance to him. Dream of the day you will share in God’s glory as one of his children! (cf. 1 John 3:1-3) Now, let’s go live based on the view God has of us.
Religionguideposts.org

The Power of Adding Just One Word to Your Prayers

A friend of mine is a retired schoolteacher. She once told me that one of her grade school students would come to school every day with glasses so dirty she wondered how he could see anything. So, one day, she asked for his glasses and cleaned them. When he put them back on, his eyes widened, and he exclaimed, “Wow!”
Religionpdjnews.com

Today’s Prayer

But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. James 1:22 KJV Dear Lord, empower me with your Spirit as I seek to not only “practice what I preach,” but also show my obedience to your will and live consistently with your character in my daily life. In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.
ReligionDesiring God

How Do We Pray in the Spirit?

How do we pray in the Spirit? And can we accidentally pray out of the Spirit? It’s a good question from a listener to the podcast named Mary. “Pastor John,” she writes, “thank you for your LAB study through Ephesians. It has been wonderfully fruitful in my life. Keep up the great work. My question is: Can you teach me to ‘pray in the Spirit’? Paul and Jude call us to this. So what does that look like? Can you distinguish what it looks like to pray in the Spirit from what it would mean to pray out of the Spirit?”
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for Hope When You Are Worried and Weary - Your Daily Prayer - August 10

Why are you downcast, O my soul? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise Him, my Savior and my God. - Psalm 42:11. Another day unfolds before me, the business of life swooping in. Before I know it, the day is going full speed ahead. With its busy moments, the to-do lists, the deadlines, I keep plodding forward, girding my strength with yet another cup of coffee. A quick peek at the news or social media brings a burden to my heart. There is so much pain and heartache in this world. A phone call from a friend struggling, a chat with a teen that didn’t go as planned, a misunderstanding with your spouse. All these things begin to pile up one on top of another. This is all in just one day. If you have several days of struggles such as these, as many of us do, and then add to it a new boss, or a loved one suffering in sickness, or financial stress it just becomes too much.
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Kicked out of a funeral and Bible college cafeteria

To the best of my recollection, in all of my 51 years of life thus far the only places I have ever actually been kicked out of are a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria. Mind you, I do not recount these things for you with any anger. I actually do so with the laughter still rolling inside of me as I think on those things, as I am fairly certain that no one else in the entire history of mankind can truthfully claim to have been kicked out of both a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria.

Comments / 60

Community Policy