Charlotte Flair will respond to her loss to Nikki A.S.H.

By Steve Barile
WWE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter suffering a defeat at the hands of Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a No Holds Barred Match, Charlotte Flair will speak to the WWE Universe this Monday on Raw. How will the 11-time Women’s Champion handle the loss ahead of her Triple Threat Match with A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam?

