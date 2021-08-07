Missing Juvenile/Runaway – Estephanie Pina-Guerrero
MAGNOLIA, TX — Estephanie was last seen on August 2, 2021, leaving her residence on Dorris Lane in Magnolia, Texas. When she left, she was wearing dark pants, a dark brown shirt, and black shoes. Estephanie has a cross tattoo on her left shoulder, multiple tattoos on her fingers, and a tattoo on her foot of the character “BMO” from the cartoon TV series Adventure Time. She also has a nose piercing. Estephanie informed her parents she was going to visit her boyfriend named Daniel in Pasadena, Texas.www.mocomotive.com
Comments / 1