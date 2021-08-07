Cancel
Auburn, AL

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $334,026

Opelika-Auburn News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bayler plan is a perfect emphasis on use of space. As you come off the quaint, covered front porch, you are immediately met with a spacious great room opening to the casual dining. The dining spills into the functional kitchen complete with a spacious pantry. A functional laundry room is off the kitchen providing noise reduction for the rest of the house. Adventuring past the kitchen you will find both a powder room and a covered porch, great for grilling out and hosting events. The first floor is complete with a two-car garage and a master bedroom and bath. The master bedroom and bath are tucked away in the back of the house with upgrades in the master bath designed for comfort, yet features sophisticated design and granite vanity. The second floor offers bedrooms two and three with a double closet and walk in closet. The bathroom connects the two rooms next to the linen closet for storage use. The plan is perfect for a comfortable lifestyle.

