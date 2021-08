All Los Angeles County employees will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by Oct. 1 under an executive order issued by Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis. The order goes beyond many of the recent orders from other officials at the federal, state and local levels in that it does not make an accommodation for those who do not wish to be vaccinated. “With the coronavirus again raging, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, Solis said, “the need for immediate action is great.” Solis cited an 18-fold increase in cases and five-fold jump in hospitalizations since June 15,...