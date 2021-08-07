Cancel
Charlotte, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $329,999

Cover picture for the articleBrand New!! Never Lived in and Ready to Move-in Townhome located in the much sought after Davis Lake Area. This popular Ashland floor plan features an open concept with a family room, kitchen, and dining area. The spacious master bedroom in the second floor includes a huge walk-in closet and the bathroom has a double-bowl vanity and a tiled, walk-in shower with listello accents and a bench seat. Other awesome upgrades include tray ceilings in the foyer and master bedroom, a drop zone storage area, and Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range and Smart Home features.

