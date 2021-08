Allard (2-9) allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks over three innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Mariners. Allard coughed up four runs in the second inning, including a pair after an error by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He then served up a three-run blast to Jarred Kelenic the following inning. The 6-foot-1 lefty has now taken the loss in seven straight starts, allowing 31 earned runs through 35.2 innings (7.82 ERA) during that span. For the year, his ERA jumped up to 5.23 alongside a 70:18 K:BB. Allard is currently projected to face the Angels at home next week.