Back when I was a kid growing up in the wooded hills of southern Ohio, I enjoyed a traditional summer sport again and again, which was nighttime seeking of channel cats. On these nocturnal forays, several uncles and I would head for the Big Scioto River, traveling down a tractor path to near the water and setting up shop on a sandbar. We baited our rods along one big pool or another with purchased raw shrimp or hand caught nightcrawlers or minnows seined from a local creek. Then gathered plenty of driftwood for a crackling fire, and spent half the night fishing, laughing, telling stories, and catching fish. Good memories.