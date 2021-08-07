Comer speaks at Caldwell County Republican Party meeting
U.S. Rep. James Comer was guest speaker at Tuesday’s meeting of the Caldwell County Republican Party. The meeting was called to order and introduction of the Executive Committee — Sheila Hodges, chair; Steven Meadows, vice chair; Sandy Furjanic, secretary; and George Barber, treasurer — was made. Following the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, the floor was turned over to Comer. The last five years have seen a lot of growth in the Republican Party in Caldwell County.www.timesleader.net
