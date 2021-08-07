Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

2 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $349,900

Chippewa Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Princeton Valley! Another quality Haselwander Bros 2 BR/2BA home is underway with room for expansion on the lower level including look-out windows & plumbing stubbed in. Featuring: open concept, master bedroom suite, upgraded doors & trim throughout, custom cabinets, center island, main floor laundry w/upper cabinets, covered front porch, rear wood deck, 2 car att garage to name a few. Completion is planned for Oct 2021. If you purchase early, you can plan finishes to your own taste!

chippewa.com

