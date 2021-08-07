Judge Woodall gives guidelines for courts

Circuit Judge C.A. Woodall III signed a general order in the event the county is in a red zone COVID-19 status. In the event Caldwell County is designated as in the “red zone” on the current incidence map that may be found at hltps://govstatus.egov.com/kvcovid 19, at 4 p.m., two calendar days before a currently scheduled in-person hearing or circuit or district court session, everyone entering the Caldwell County Circuit and District courtrooms and the Caldwell County Circuit Clerk’s office will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth within the building and within the courtrooms.