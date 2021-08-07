Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caldwell County, KY

Judge Woodall gives guidelines for courts

By Times Leader staff
Princeton Times Leader
 6 days ago

Circuit Judge C.A. Woodall III signed a general order in the event the county is in a red zone COVID-19 status. In the event Caldwell County is designated as in the “red zone” on the current incidence map that may be found at hltps://govstatus.egov.com/kvcovid 19, at 4 p.m., two calendar days before a currently scheduled in-person hearing or circuit or district court session, everyone entering the Caldwell County Circuit and District courtrooms and the Caldwell County Circuit Clerk’s office will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth within the building and within the courtrooms.

www.timesleader.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Caldwell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Caldwell County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hltps#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy