NEW ULM — The deadline for fall grant applications to New Ulm Area Foundation is quickly approaching. Since August 15th is a Sunday this year, the deadline has been extended to end of the day on Monday, August 16th. NUAF considers grant applications from non-profit organizations with projects and operations in the geographic boundaries of ISD-88. NUAF has four pillars (areas of focus) for granting: the arts, education, economic development, and historic preservation. See the NUAF webpage for more information on applying: https://newulmareafoundation.org/apply-for-a-grant/