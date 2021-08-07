4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000

Come and see this Bryan beauty settled at the end of a cul-de-sac street on a large .39 acre lot. This 4 bed, 2.5 bath Creekview custom home is loaded with upgrades and leaves nothing to be desired. The grand entrance makes an impression with a stunning brick paver floor and stained wood ceiling. The common areas flow with wood look tile floors and the living room boasts cedar beam accents, built-in cabinets with shelving, and large sliding doors that open to the patio. The kitchen has an island with seating for four, granite countertops, and decorative glass cabinets. The luxurious master bath has a HUGE walk in shower, a large soaking tub and separate vanities. The spacious guest bedrooms and bathrooms are sure to impress the kids and guests. Top all of this off with a large covered back patio you will surely fall in love!