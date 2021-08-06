Governor Polis Provides Updates on State's Response to Covid-19

Governor Polis Provides Update On State’s Response To COVID-19: Governor Jared Polis provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s efforts to get more Coloradans vaccinated. Governor Polis was joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist. “Colorado, like the rest of the country, is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant. We can meet this challenge by getting more people to get vaccinated,” said Governor Polis. “The pandemic we face today is largely a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Those who have yet to get this lifesaving, safe vaccine remain completely unprotected from the Delta variant, leading to completely preventable hospitalizations and deaths. Containing and ultimately ending the pandemic is possible if as many people as possible roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine.” To slow the spread of the delta variant, Governor Polis announced a new policy last week requiring Colorado state employees to conduct COVID testing twice per week, unless they can attest and verify that they are fully vaccinated. Governor Polis encourages more employers throughout the state to adopt a similar policy in order to stop the spread of the delta variant and encourage more Coloradans to get vaccinated. The policy will take effect September 20th. More from Governor Jared Polis here.