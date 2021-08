MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft reports Tropical Depression Fred remains poorly organized after being disrupted and weakened overnight by the rugged terrain of Hispaniola. Some wind shear and dry air are also keeping it struggling to re-strengthen. Fred is over water north of eastern Cuba. (CBS4) As of 11 a.m., it was moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour with sustained winds of 35 mph. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southeastern Bahamas and the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo. Fred is forecast to move...