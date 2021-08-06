US Navy eyes programme of record for cargo drones to resupply ships

A modified version of Boeing's T-7A Red Hawk could well be the aircraft to beat considering the Air Force is already buying hundreds of them. The U.S. Navy is set to pick between options from at least three manufacturers as it seeks to replace its T-45 Goshawk with a new advanced jet trainer. Offerings from Boeing, Leonardo, and Lockheed Martin are all in the running for the Navy’s Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS), which is set to be introduced as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of the way the service trains its Naval Aviators.