US Navy eyes programme of record for cargo drones to resupply ships

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Navy (USN) is thinking about creating a programme of record to buy small cargo drones for ship-to-ship resupply missions. The potential move comes after the service conducted recent experiments with a fixed-wing unmanned air vehicle (UAV), that has four electric-powered rotors for vertical takeoff-and-landing (VTOL), made by startup Skyways, says Tony Schmidt, director of rapid prototyping, experimentation and demonstration for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, on 4 August. The service dubbed the drone the Blue Water Maritime Logistics unmanned air system.

