Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China July meat imports at 854,000 tonnes, down 14.43% y/y

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China imported 854,000 tonnes of meat in July, down 14.43% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday, as weak domestic pork prices weighed on demand for imports. Meat imports in the period from January to July totalled 5.93 million tonnes,...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Tonnes#Renminbi#Beijing#Reuters#Customs Data#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
Economyinsideevs.com

5 New Tesla Model Y 'Trims' Up For Approval In China: Exports?

As demand for Tesla vehicles grows across the globe, the automaker seems to be focusing specifically on its latest vehicle, the Model Y crossover. According to CEO Elon Musk, the Model Y will eventually become Tesla's best-selling EV with the potential to outsell many gas-powered rivals. While Tesla has been...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. wheat steady, Paris futures at new highs as USDA report looms

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat inched up on Thursday, while Paris futures set fresh contract highs as traders awaited a world crop report from the U.S. government for a gauge of harvest setbacks in major exporting zones. Corn was little changed, while soybeans eased as market participants adjusted...
EconomyAgriculture Online

ASIA RICE-High shipping costs, weak baht drag Thai rates to over 2-year low

* Vietnam rice exports down 12.7% so far this year. * Bangladesh likely to reduce duty on rice imports. * Indian farmers planted rice on 31 mln hectares as of Aug 6. Aug 12 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Thailand slid to their lowest in more than two years this week due to a weak baht and high shipping costs, while sluggish demand kept India rates near 4-1/2 year lows for a second straight week.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 2-3 cents, corn down 1-2 cents, soybeans down 3-5 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Wheat futures inched higher overnight ahead of today's world supply and demand report from the U.S. Agriculture Department. * The report is expected to reflect lower global wheat supply due to diminished yields in the Russian wheat crop, North American drought and delayed harvest across the European Union due to excessive rainfall. * Analysts expect the USDA to peg U.S. 2021/2022 all wheat production at 1.723 billion bushels, down 23 million bushels from its July assessment. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 2-3/4 cents higher at $7.29-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat firmed 1-1/2 cents to $7.11-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat added 7-1/4 cents to $9.20-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn traded near even overnight, awaiting the USDA's supply and demand report. * Analysts expect the USDA to show U.S. 2021/2022 corn production at 177.6 billion bushels, down 1.9 billion bushels from its July report, cutting yield 1.9 bushels per acre to 177.6 bpa. * Brazil's corn production is also expected to drop 4.28 million tonnes to 88.72 million tonnes. * CBOT December corn last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $5.58 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans eased overnight, pressured by continued rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2021/2022 marketing year, as well as 198,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, the USDA said. * Analysts anticipate the USDA's soybean production estimate to drop 30 million bushels to 4.375 billion bushels compared with its July report, cutting its yield estimate slightly from 50.8 bushels per acre (bpa) to 50.4 bpa. * China has lowered its estimates of soybean imports in the year 2020/21 by 1.84 million tonnes to 98.6 million tonnes, following a decline in crush margins, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. * Argentina's 2021/2022 soybean harvest was pegged at 49 million tonnes, up 4 million from the previous season, according to the Rosario grains exchange. * CBOT November soybeans were last down 4-1/4 cents at $13.35-3/4 per bushel, while nearby August soybeans lost 3-3/4 cents to $14.01-3/4. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits three-month high as U.S. cuts global crop estimates

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed to a three-month high on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed global production estimates. Corn futures topped a one-month high on a smaller-than-expected U.S. yield forecast in a USDA crop report that fueled concerns about tightening...
mining.com

Iron ore price down on signs of economic slowdown in China

Iron ore prices fell on Thursday on concerns over steel output controls in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $162.96 a tonne, down 1.8% from Wednesday’s closing. The most-traded iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls; set for third week of gains on world supply worries

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Friday but the market was set for a third weekly gain, as tightening supplies in top exporters Russia and the United States underpinned values. Corn slid 0.8% and soybeans fell 0.4%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the...
Economykitco.com

China's outstanding total social financing up 10.7% y/y at end-July

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose 10.7% to 302.49 trillion yuan ($46.6 trillion) at the end of July from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday. In July, TSF fell to 1.06...
EconomyAgriculture Online

Vietnam July coffee exports down 4.5% m/m, rice up 6.6%

HANOI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in July were down 4.5% from June at 122,293 tonnes, while rice exports in the same period rose 6.6% against the preceding month, government customs data released on Wednesday showed. For the first seven months of 2021, Vietnam exported 965,883 tonnes of...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

EU awards 12,823 tonnes of wheat quota imports for August

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The European Union has awarded 12,823 tonnes of wheat imports for August under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme, data published by the European Commission on Wednesday showed. That included 6,823 tonnes under reduced-tariff tranches open to various origins and 6,000 tonnes via a duty-free tranche...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Czech grain harvest seen dropping to 6.99 mln tonnes in 2021 -stats office

PRAGUE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's 2021 grain harvest was seen at 6.99 million tonnes in July, 3.4% up from an estimate made in June, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Wednesday. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of July 15. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2020-July 2021-June 2020-final wheat 4,695,678 4,540,585 4,902,414 rye 133,507 125,985 172,364 barley 1,749,901 1,694,567 1,816,182 oats 211,688 208,371 183,357 triticale 203,892 197,808 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 6,994,665 6,767,317 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,079,436 1,071,893 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased by 1.2% to 1,235,253 hectares from 1,250,765 harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

India's 2021/22 cotton production seen at 29 mln bales -USDA

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Mumbai:. "FAS Mumbai forecasts market year (MY) 2021/2022 cotton production at 29 million (480 lb.) bales on an area of 12.9 million hectares. Kharif...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Aug 10

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 73.2 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning with an average yield of 3.06 tonnes per hectare, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Aug 10) All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 73.2 55.1 12.7 Crop, as of same date 73.5 57.6 11.2 in 2020 Yield, tonnes/hectare 3.06 3.34 2.67 Yield, as of same date 3.43 3.67 3.08 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 23.9 16.5 4.8 hectares Harvested area, as of 21.4 15.7 3.6 same date in 2020 (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat stabilizes after rally as traders await U.S. crop data

CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures stabilized on Wednesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. government crop report, a day after prices jumped on concerns about tightening global inventories. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to issue an update on global grain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy