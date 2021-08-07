Cancel
MLB

Stewart's three homer game powers Hens in win

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToledo, Ohio – The Mud Hens bounced back with a 10-9 win over the Nashville Sounds tonight in a back and forth matchup. The win was highlighted by Hens slugger Christin Stewart hitting three home runs, driving in six. While starter Pedro Payano had an up and down start, with his final line looking more down than up, the Hens bullpen combined for 5.2 innings of one run ball. After the Hens took an early lead, big second a fifth inning by the Sounds had the Hens chipping away most night. Reminiscent of last night’s loss, it was instead Toledo’s big eighth inning that proved the difference in this one.

