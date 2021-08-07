Dream season for Nelly Korda now includes Olympic gold medal

Lydia Ko, a couple of minutes after missing a putt that would have tied her at the top of the Olympic women’s golf tournament, and a couple of minutes before heading to a playoff for the silver medal, was thinking of neither. Nelly Korda had just won the gold. She was greeted first on the 18th green at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan by her older sister, Jessica. But next came Ko, arms spread wide open in the direction of Nelly. She’d add a fist bump for Jessica. As the scene ended, Nelly walked off to applause from Ko.