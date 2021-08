COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jadyn Davis of Catawba Ridge High School in South Carolina spent two days in Columbus over the summer, and both trips came with a goal to accomplish. The first was in June when the rising sophomore was among hundreds of players to attend a one-day camp looking to earn an Ohio State football offer. He accomplished that quickly, mainly because he spent the afternoon throwing the ball around in a way that gave off vibes that he was the second coming of Justin Fields, who just so happens to be his favorite player.