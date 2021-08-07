4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $729,900

No need to build your own dream barndominium, this is it! This brand new home sits on a .5 acre tract right north of town! With 3099 sq ft of living space, this 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath has it ALL! Step in to soaring ceilings in living area, which overlooks the dining area and gourmet style kitchen! Light colors, beautiful countertops, upgraded backsplash and more make this kitchen perfect for everyone! Ceramic wood tile throughout downstairs, large storage area, half bath for guests, and more! Spacious Master suite includes en suite spa like bath with stand alone shower, garden tub, and a double sided walk in closet! Guest room or office space downstairs as well! 3 guest rooms up, 2 full baths - one jack and jill, one hall bath! PLUS A HUGE GAME ROOM! Watch the wildlife while sitting on the covered porch out back. The home has it all! Must see!