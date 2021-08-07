Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Geneva, WI

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $729,900

Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is an unbelievable opportunity! Under construction! Just blocks from downtown! This gorgeous home sits on a nice double lot and boasts approx 3400 sq ft of living space! Cozy family room with tray ceiling and recessed lighting! Separate formal living/dining room with hardwood floors! Convenient 2nd floor laundry! Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, plant shelf, walk-in closet and luxury bath with walk-in rain shower! Side balcony from master bedroom! All good size bedrooms! White trim and doors! Zoned heating & cooling! Easy to work with builder making this a great experience! Kitchen countertops, cabinets and appliances to be selected and paid for by buyer!

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Lake Geneva, WI
Real Estate
Lake Geneva, WI
Business
City
Lake Geneva, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Family Room#Recessed Lighting#Walk In Closet#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,000

Spectacular designed home. First floor all cathedral ceilings which give you a great bright and airy filling. The seller did up grated this model by adding off the kitchen a large room as siting or extra dining room, with a lot of windows and sliding door to the patio. The kitchen all open space with central Island. also a beautiful living room. TV room, and extra sitting room/office. Large Powder room. Second floor has 4 large bed rooms and 2 full bath. The master bed room is very spacious, walking closet, Bath with a Jacuzzi and shower. Full basement w/added eight for future finishing. located in private cull de sac. Chandelier is excluded in the sale.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Damaged angel statue set to return to Lake Geneva soon

A fountain statue that was damaged several weeks ago could be returning to its rightful place soon. The angel statue that typically sits atop of the Driehaus Family Fountain in front of the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva was damaged about 12 a.m., June 5 by two out-of-state suspects. Police...
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Lake Geneva considers weekly recycling collection

Lake Geneva residents may be able to get rid of their cardboard, plastic and other recyclable materials on a weekly basis in the near future. City officials are considering going to weekly recycling collection instead of the current every-other-week recycling collection as part of a proposed contract amendment with John’s Disposal Service, Inc. of Whitewater.
Lake Geneva, WIOn Milwaukee

Brewery spelunking: Lake Geneva's Topsy Turvy Brewery in a 1910 church

After stopping in at Lake Geneva’s Topsy Turvy Brewery to taste some beer and see the taproom someone in my party said, “now I can say I went to church this week.”. The brewery, which opened in July 2020, is housed in the neogothic former First Baptist Church at 727 Geneva St., just a block of the town’s Main Street.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Lake Geneva Spice Company celebrates 10 years in business

LAKE GENEVA – In 2011, Kati and Jeff Schoo started the Lake Geneva Spice Company. While the city has always had a lot of shopping opportunities, there wasn’t a good one place to get specialty spices for cooking. Kati and Jeff saw the opportunity and with Kati’s many years in...
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Renovations to Lake Geneva Public Library set to begin soon

The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., is a little quieter and emptier than usual, as staff prepares for a renovation project that is set to be done to the building in the near future. Library staff has removed books and materials from the shelves and has moved...
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

21 of the best small bedroom chairs for a country-inspired home

Multifunctional rooms are a gift in any household, especially if space is of a premium. And whilst our bedrooms should be used first and foremost as a sanctuary to escape the day to day, they are increasingly becoming a place to work, to read, and to unwind with Netflix of an evening.
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

122 Northridge Circle

No need to build your own dream barndominium, this is it! This brand new home sits on a .5 acre tract right north of town! With 3099 sq ft of living space, this 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath has it ALL! Step in to soaring ceilings in living area, which overlooks the dining area and gourmet style kitchen! Light colors, beautiful countertops, upgraded backsplash and more make this kitchen perfect for everyone! Ceramic wood tile throughout downstairs, large storage area, half bath for guests, and more! Spacious Master suite includes en suite spa like bath with stand alone shower, garden tub, and a double sided walk in closet! Guest room or office space downstairs as well! 3 guest rooms up, 2 full baths - one jack and jill, one hall bath! PLUS A HUGE GAME ROOM! Watch the wildlife while sitting on the covered porch out back. The home has it all! Must see!
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Lake Geneva's O2 Lounge, Zaab Corner receive approval for liquor licenses

Liquor licenses have been approved for two new businesses in the City of Lake Geneva, while an already established business has been awarded a wine license after previously being denied for a liquor license. Members of the city council unanimously approved a “Class B” fermented malt beverage liquor license and...
Kenosha News.com

Geneva Lake drowning victim jumped in after child in water

A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a child who drifted away from the boat. The victim later identified as Antonio F. Delasancha Jr. He had been out on the lake driving a...
Lake Geneva, WIKenosha News.com

Lake Geneva Dungeons & Dragons-themed museum officially open to the public

Artifacts and memorabilia related to Dungeons & Dragons are now available for public viewing in the city where the popular roleplaying game was created. The Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum, 723 Williams St. in Lake Geneva, officially opened, July 21. The museum features books, games, figurines, magazines, artwork, gaming dice and merchandise related to Dungeons & Dragons.
Geneva, OHcoolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: Geneva-on-the-Lake by Anastasia Pantsios

At Geneva-on-the-Lake in the summer, somethings never change. The clanging of vintage arcade games, the unhealthy food, the families towing kids in damp swimsuits, the Harleys, Guns N’ Roses blasting out of bars. You’d think it was 1988! (OK, there’s some Alice in Chains and Soundgarden, so maybe 1994). Still,...
Illinois Statewclo.com

Illinois man drowns on Geneva Lake Sunday

A 31-year-old Elgin, Illinois man drowns on Geneva Lake over the weekend. According to a news release from Geneva Lake Law Enforcement, just after 7:00 Sunday evening, 911 dispatchers got a call about a possible drowning near Big Foot Beach in the town of Linn on Geneva Lake. First responders...
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Lake Geneva and Linn fire departments host training for area firefighters

The Lake Geneva and Linn Fire Departments recently hosted a flashover training for area firefighters. The simulation training was presented by instructors from Sauk Valley Community College and spanned two days. Participants included eight instructors with 84 students from 11 departments in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. A flashover occurs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy